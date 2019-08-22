|
Linda Marie (Bache) Rattie Long time Aberdeen resident Linda Marie (Bache) Rattie, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep, July 14, 2019, at her residence in Centralia, Washington. Linda was a native of Aberdeen, attended Aberdeen schools, and graduated from JM Weatherwax Aberdeen High School in 1957. Linda, and her husband Pete moved to Summit Lake, making "The Lake" their permanent residence in 1988. Linda worked in the insurance industry for nearly 40 years at Thompson Insurance Agency in Aberdeen, later Fournier Insurance, retiring in 1997. She loved cooking, sewing, and had numerous crafting skills but her warm hospitality was what she prided herself on. She loved entertaining as "the Hostess with the Mostess". Linda loved her family and friends, although the Huskies, Seahawks, Mariners, and her beloved Sonics were not far behind. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Pete, and is survived by daughter Terri (Bader) and husband Dave, son Dennis and wife Liz, four grandchildren, Lindsey (Bates) and husband Alex, Molly (Fry) and husband Tyler, Emma and Ethan Rattie, and five great-granddaughters, along with her only remaining sibling, Dr. Frederic John Bache and nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Please join us for a service remembering Linda's life at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, at the Summit Lake Community Church, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Summit Lake Community Club immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Linda with a donation to .
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 22, 2019