Linda Rae Herrmann Beloved wife and mother, Linda Rae Herrmann passed away peacefully at home on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the age of 78. Linda was born in Seattle, Wa., on November 23,1941, to Donald F. Simmons Jr. and Mary K. Simmons. She graduated from West Seattle High School and attended Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington. Linda met her husband, William Herrmann, from Tokeland, Wa., and they were married in Coeur D' Alene, Idaho on December 12, 1964. In her distinctively energetic manor, she passionately invested over twenty years working as a school secretary for the Tumwater School District and happily retired in 2005. Linda was a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren and spent her retirement years looking after them and visiting them as they moved across the country. Linda and her husband, Bill, also enjoyed their retirement years by visiting and taking pictures of lighthouses along the coast as they traveled from Canada to Southern California. Known for her kind-hearted, selflessness, Linda exemplified God's love by investing in those around her. Much like the lighthouses in her photos, she was a bright light to many and is greatly missed. Linda is survived by her husband, William Herrmann; her daughters, Janelle Stover and her husband, Rob, and Julie Sandeno and her husband, Darren; six grandchildren: Lindsey, Elizabeth, William, Adina, Palmer, and Anders; her sister, Barbara McClain, her brother, Eric Simmons, and her Aunt Dorthy Bales. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Mary Simmons, and her son, Mark Herrmann.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store