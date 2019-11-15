|
Linda Yost Yost, Linda (Beckett) age 79, moved beyond to be with Jesus, at home November 8th, 2019 surrounded with family members. Linda was devoted to her children and always had an understanding heart and a kind sympathetic word for those who needed her help, advice and encouragement. She was an avid reader and liked writing, reading, music and occasionally a good movie. She especially values the inspirational message in songs like "Climb Every Mountain" Linda (Beckett) Yost was born at Queen of Angels Hospital, Los Angeles California on March 22, 1940. She grew up in Pullman, WA., and did her Jr. High years in Beirut Lebanon while her father served at America University. After graduating from Pullman High, she entered Washington State College receiving a degree in English specializing in creative writing with high honors and election to Phi Beta Kappa. She belonged to Delta Gamma Sorority and the SPURS a service organization at WSC. She married John K. Yost at Harvard University On February 4, 1961. There she worked in Harvard Admissions helping to revise application procedures. Subsequentl she became a bibliographer at the Duke University library doing major work on the influx of China and Russian materials in the mid 60's. After the birth of her two sons, she gave attention exclusively to raising her children and only resuming the work force after her children were in elementary school in Lincoln, Nebraska. There she became a writer and editor for U. Neb., Continuing Education Division. She then moved on to College of Journalism working on student placement and writing for public relations. In the mid 1980's she was appointed Associate Director of the Nebraska Humanities Council and contributed to the development of statewide programs in the humanities and helped to revive a series of Chautauqua movements. In the later 1990's, she completed her master's degree in Adult education and Technology at the University of Idaho there she worked in the Upward bound program motivating Native American students to rediscover and promote thier own culture. She also became an assistant director in Economic Education for the University of Idaho serving public schools in northern and central Idaho. In 1998 Bradley University appointed Linda The Director of Economic Education based in the Foster College of Business, working with public schools throughout central Illinois . Linda became a member of the statewide Illinois Council of Economic Education that honored her on her retirement in 2007. ln retirement she acted as a Secretary of the Olympia World Affairs council Utilizing her experience in international travel she had extensive travel throughout the Middle East, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. She served as a member of the Sister State Delegation from Nebraska to Taiwan in 1986. She continued creative writing and work on a major novel nearly completed that drew upon her advanced training at Harvard, Nebraska and the Iowa Writers Workshops from which she graduated from in early 2000. Her first major publication was 1970 Harpers article on the dangers of lead poisoning which is still an urgent problem today. She is survived by her husband John K Yost and her two sons Chris and Jeffrey. She is also survived by her brother Paul A L Beckett, Sister in-law Kathie, Her husband's sister Betty Yost Staples, and her husband Wyman Staples, brother in-law Larry Yost and his wife Caron and by nieces and one nephew. Funeral services will be at 1:30PM on Saturday November 16th, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Olympia. Linda will be buried Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Pullman, WA. Donations will be appreciated in her name to Easter Seals or the Alzheimer's Foundations. -Chris Yost
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 15, 2019