Lisa Lynn Powell-Archer On Tuesday June 11, 2019, Lisa Powell-Archer, mother, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 47 years. She was on her way to Texas to serve in the ministry she loved so much, helping others. Lisa was born in Walla Walla, Washington on July 3, 1971. She is survived by her mother Carrie Paine, father Bob Powell (Joanne), sisters Jennifer Powell Ottosen, Rachael Warren (Chris) and Cassandra Powell; Brother John Paine (Shanna), daughters Alexis Powell and Deanna Archer. Lisa graduated from Battleground High School but lived most of her life in Olympia Washington. She was a go-getter as evidenced by her qualification as a Fire Fighter with the Thurston County Fire Department. Lisa also worked for several years as the House Manager at the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane, Washington. Lisa's love for the Lord, her continued ministry with the Union Gospel Mission and helping with the homeless was a big part of who she was. Lisa is now with the Lord Jesus whom she loved with all her heart. Published in The Olympian on June 23, 2019