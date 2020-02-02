Home

Lita (Scoby) Pfeifer

Lita (Scoby) Pfeifer Obituary
Lita (Scoby) Pfeifer Lita Jeannine (Scoby) Pfeifer, 87, passed away Nov. 20, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born October 19, 1932, in St. Francis, Kan. to Lyle and Twila Scoby. After her parents' deaths, she was raised by her grandparents, Henry and Lucinda Schaefer. She married Callistus M. Pfeifer. She is survived by eight children; 17 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Mass and inurnment will be held in Hays, Kansas. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020
