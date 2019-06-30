|
|
Lloyd J. Klumpp Lloyd J. Klumpp, 75, passed away June 15, 2019 in Yelm, Wash. He was born May 28, 1944 to Lloyd B. and Edna May Klumpp in Dederick, Mo. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army and Reserve, married/divorced Carol Ann Clinton, and worked in auto body repair, scrap and salvage. He is survived by his significant other, Judith Sallmen; sons, Kenneth Klumpp and Kurt Klumpp; daughter, Kimberley Carlson; and loving extended family. A service will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at 12342 Vail Cut-off Road SE, Rainier, WA 98576. To read the full obituary or leave memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019