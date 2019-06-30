Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Klumpp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd J. Klumpp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd J. Klumpp Obituary
Lloyd J. Klumpp Lloyd J. Klumpp, 75, passed away June 15, 2019 in Yelm, Wash. He was born May 28, 1944 to Lloyd B. and Edna May Klumpp in Dederick, Mo. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army and Reserve, married/divorced Carol Ann Clinton, and worked in auto body repair, scrap and salvage. He is survived by his significant other, Judith Sallmen; sons, Kenneth Klumpp and Kurt Klumpp; daughter, Kimberley Carlson; and loving extended family. A service will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at 12342 Vail Cut-off Road SE, Rainier, WA 98576. To read the full obituary or leave memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.