Lloyd Michael "Mike" Krenik "Runnin Against the Wind" Lloyd Michael Krenik left this world July 2nd to go be with his hunting buddies who have previously past. Krenik, as he was known by most, peacefully passed away on July 2nd, 2020 with his sister Nancy at his bedside. His children were able to have one last family gathering at his bedside the evening before his passing. Mike was born on March 13th, 1939, to Ed and Joy (Fuller) Krenik in Olympia. While Growing up on the bay, Krenik was always making his boats or cars go as fast as they could. In 1957, Mike joined the Navy and served three tours as a river patrol boat captain, he later then became a recruiter for the Navy in California . After retiring from the Navy, Mike moved his family back to Olympia to run the family landscaping business with his father. Krenik enjoyed boating, boat racing, cars, drag racing, hunting, clam digging and camping. Mike is survived by his three sons, John, Patrick and Richard and his daughter Amy and son in law Jason Davenport and daughter Stacey Eade of Redding CA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as his three sisters, Mabeth Grout, Nancy Thoren and Danette Franett. The family would like to thank all the health care givers and providers of the Seattle VA and American Lake VA Community Living Center for the wonderful care they provided to Mike throughout the last 13 years of his life. A special big thank you to Mikes visiting Angel, Maria Nava for being there when the family couldn't be. The children are eternally grateful to their Aunt Nancy and are very thankful for all her love, support, and time she spent caring for their father. The family asks that you always Thank a Veteran for their Service. Forest Funeral Home 2501 Pacific Ave SE Olympia , WA 98501 (360) 943-6363



