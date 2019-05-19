Lois Arlene (Stewart) Barnaby Lois Arlene (Stewart) Barnaby, 87, of Lacey passed away on May 14, 2019. Lois was born in Ault, Colorado on August 17, 1931, to Lawrence and Ardys (Kelley) Stewart. She graduated from Greeley High School and lived most of her life in the Greeley, Colorado area before moving to Lacey, Washington in 1995. For many years Lois was an active member of the Olympia Senior Center where she took pleasure in volunteering and assisting others. During this time, she met her best friend, Orvin Artis who she married on February 18, 2012. Lois and Orvin enjoyed traveling and counted the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Costa Rica as their favorite destinations. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling and gardening. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Left to cherish Lois' memory are her sons, Glenn (Cathy) Adler of Arlington, TX; Brad (Lori) Adler of Olympia, WA; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving are her brother, Earl (Shirley) Stewart of Greeley, CO; half-brother, Larry Stewart of Pierce, CO; Aunt, Doris Satur of Greeley, CO; and several nieces and nephews. In death she rejoins her husband, Orvin Artas; parents; sister, Louise Hall; and half-brother, Robert Stewart. In honoring her wishes, there will not be a memorial service and her ashes will be scattered by family at one of her favorite Pacific Northwest locations. The family requests no flowers or memorial gifts. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019