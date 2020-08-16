Lois Bergerson Lois Bergerson, born October 18, 1920 to Theodore and Florence Bachmann in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully at home on August 8, 2020. Lois was an extraordinary woman who lived life to the fullest and had a profound impact on countless individuals and families. She was an inspiration and mentor who will always be remembered for her strong coffee, gifts of socks, quick wit, and legacy of advocacy and exemplary service. After a whirlwind romance, Lois Bachmann married the love of her life, Wally Bergerson, on December 12, 1953 in Seattle. They were in-love, kindred spirits who created two children and shared a passion for public health and the environment. Tragically, Wally died after a short battle with cancer in March 1962. Lois was a registered nurse, certified public health nurse, and professor who earned her Nursing Degree at the Englewood Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Nursing at Loyola University in Chicago, and a Master of Nursing at the University of Washington. During her youth, Lois' work at a concession stand at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago was instrumental to her family's survival during the Depression. Lois worked as a nurse and went on to teach public health nursing at Loyola University, UW and Pacific Lutheran University. Lois was a founder of Westside (became Eastside) Co-op Nursery School, and taught there for many years. Scores of Olympia kids owe their good start to Lois' guidance, care and love. Lois moved to Juneau and served first as the Southeast Alaska Nursing Supervisor and ultimately Chief of Public Health Nursing for the entire state. In most of rural Alaska, public health nurses are the primary medical providers. Lois traveled extensively in the state, sleeping on the rural nurse's sofa in villages without hotels. Upon her retirement, Lois moved back to the Olympia home that she and her husband, Wally, bought in 1961. Retirement did not end her work. She served as a certified volunteer Ombudsman with the Lewis-Mason-Thurston County Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program for 26 years until she retired at age 96. Lois was a career-long volunteer who worked to save the Nisqually Delta, chaired the Thurston County Prenatal Task Force, was active in the League of Women Voters, chaired the Thurston County Democrats, and was a delegate to the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Preceded in death by her husband, Wally, and son, Chris, Lois is survived by her daughter, Muriel; grandsons, Michael and James; daughter-in-law, Sue; adopted family, Paddy, Molly, and Katie McGuire; numerous nieces and nephews; and a wide network of friends. A celebration of Lois' life is tentatively planned for October 18, 2020, when she would have turned 100. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center or to a charity of your choice
