|
|
Lois F. Behrends Lois F. Behrends was born October 19, 1930 near Titonka, Iowa to Arnold and Sadie (Huisman) Gray. She received her education in German Valley Township near Titonka. On April 12, 1949, Lois was united in marriage to Marvin "Bud" Behrends at Ramsey Reformed Church near Titonka. They lived in Lake Milles, IA for one year, Buffalo Center, IA for five years, then moved to Olympia, WA in 1955. Lois worked for North Thurston School district as a kitchen aid for nine years. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church. Lois enjoyed sewing, embroidering, and baking. She was known to have the best apple pie. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with them. Lois died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Titonka Care Center in Titonka. She was 88. Lois is survived by her children, Gloria (John) Carsen of Dana Point, CA, Marcia (Phil) Jaren of Bancroft, and Paula (John) Engelson of Stanwood, WA; son-in-law, Bill Roche of Frankfort, KS; eight grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Slifer, Caleb, Joshua and Jesse Jaren, Jonathan Carson, Kyle and Kurtis Engelson; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd Gray of Rockford, IL; two sisters, Arlene Rofdal of Titonka and Dorothy Huesman of Titonka; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin; daughter, Marilyn Roche; a grandson, Todd Slifer; and brothers, Richard Gray, Vernon Gray, Lester Gray, Alvin Gray, and Larry Gray.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 26, 2019