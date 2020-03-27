Home

Lois Jean Knuehman McAllister

Lois Jean Knuehman McAllister (1929-2020) Albert and Gladys Knuehman welcomed their third daughter, Lois, into this world on June 14, 1929. She grew up in Olympia, graduating from Olympia High School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert George McAllister. They raised 3 sons in their duplex on Sunset Beach Road, Scott (Kirkland), Kelly (Olympia) and Kevin (Bremerton). Lois lived her final years on Hood Canal and in East Bremerton, leaving our material world on March 24, 2020.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 27, 2020
