|
|
Lola Pearl Pitzler (Davis) Lola Pearl Pitzler (Davis) passed away February 4, 2019. Lola, the youngest of three girls, was born in Caldwell, Idaho on May 5, 1930. She married Don on June 24, 1949 and they were married for 66 years. She enjoyed her work as housewife and mother to five children, who remember her baking, canning, sewing and knitting. Later, she also enjoyed square dancing and snow birding in Arizona. She was associated with the West Lacey congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for 17 years before moving to Stanwood in 2007. Lola was preceded in death by her daughter Lana Bledsoe and husband Don Pitzler. She is survived by sons Greg, Jeff, Mike and Tim, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held February 23, 2019 2:00 pm at Stanwood Kingdom Hall,27201 56th Ave NW Stanwood, Wa.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 22, 2019