Loren Eric Smith Loren Smith 62, was an adventure seeker. Prior to leaving this mortal plane on July 2nd 2020, he wore many hats and always danced to different drum. Loren was born in Los Angeles California, and at the age of 11 his family moved to Olympia. Loren lived on "Loren Time," always seeking adventures and a lifestyle that did not tie him down for too long in any one place. Within a couple weeks from graduating Olympia High School in 1975 he packed up and moved to Hawaii, where he lived and worked as a busboy and later as a bartender at popular Waikiki restaurant until he moved back to Olympia in 1984 to promote live music and DJ dance events at the Evergreen Ballroom. He was specially gifted at promoting events. The numbers of revelers at many of his events would exceed 1,000 people. His success at promoting led to his partnership in opening the Pacific Surf Club and Malibu Fun Pub with his brother Greg Smith and good friend Dave Sederberg. During that four-year run, they also started the Olympia Polar Bear Swim Club, which continues to this day at Long Lake in Lacey. Loren's love of all things ocean-themed inspired his next business adventure, a mobile seafood business called the Crab Express, were he was a regular fixture out on Steamboat Island Road for many years selling delicious fresh cooked crab and smoked salmon. Loren loved to play tennis and volleyball and bring family and friends together for good food, conversation, and storytelling. He was always quick to laugh and never short on opinions. With his athletic ability and healthy lifestyle he was inspired to live longer than his grandfather Harlan Smith who died at age 102 but lymphoma cancer took that dream from Loren. He was preceded in death by his father, Les Smith and mother, Beverly Smith and nephew Trevor Smith. Loren is survived by his sister Toni Backstrom, and his two brothers, Greg, and Tracy along with niece Erika Smith and nephew Eric Romano. Memorial to be announced and held post pandemic. It will be on "Loren Time"



