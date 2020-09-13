1/1
Lori M. Hoskins
Lori M. Hoskins The family of Lori M. Hoskins announces her peaceful passing on September 5, 2020 at her home in Olympia, Washington. Lori was born in Olympia, June 1943, to Lovine and Violet Scheibel. Lori graduated from Olympia High School in 1961 and attended Capital Business School. Lori leaves behind a son, Eric Schreiber; a brother, Charles Scheibel; and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hoskins; and beloved son, Brett Schreiber. A celebration of life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to our local Joint Animal Services, 3120 Martin Way E, Olympia, WA 98506 (360-352-2501). Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org

Published in The Olympian on Sep. 13, 2020.
