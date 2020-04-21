|
Lorna Elizabeth Ann Joslin Lorna Elizabeth Ann Joslin was born on July 15th 1926, in Clakamus Oregon she resided in Washington State for 75 years and lived 5 more years in Kailua Kona Hawaii with her daughter Kym. She struggled with dementia the last Ten years of her life and died peacefully at her daughters' home on Easter day. She was preceded in death, by her father Howard Johnson, mother Lulu Calkins her former husband of 32 years Lester Joslin, companion Richard Wicket and grandson Brad Joslin Jr. Lorna was the youngest and last remaining of eight children. She leaves behind daughters Candi Homan of Cheyenne Wyoming, Kym Angel of Kailua-Kona Hawaii and Son Brad Joslin Sr. of Lacy Washington; grandchildren Shon, Brandon, and Seth Homan; Dennis and Denise Joslin, Tyler and Jeremiah Dickinson and Trevin Angel; including her 17 great grandchildren. Mom managed our family Store "The Good Life Health Foods" for 35+ years. She dedicated her life to the store and helped countless customers with their health while making lifelong friendships. She always had a smile on her face and had a kind word or compliment to anyone that came in the door. Lorna had many hobbies however, nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren. She was front and center at all of their sporting events and cheered them on. She loved playing the harmonica and had a beautiful singing voice. She directed the children's choir at the united Methodist church in Shelton for several years. Mom was a Mariners super fan and armchair cheerleader for the team. She loved to sew and making blanket for family members and local charities became a passion of hers. She enjoyed spending time at the family property on Goldsburo Creek in Shelton and as she wished this is where her memorial service will be held. If you would like to attend you can email me (Kym Angel) at [email protected] and we will let you know the service details. Lorna warmed many lives with her generous personality and her boundless energy. Loved and missed by many, touched and cherished by most, absence felt by all.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2020