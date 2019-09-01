Home

Louis Clifton "John" Hall

Louis Clifton "John" Hall Having lived a full and successful life, our dear dad passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 at age 96. John leaves behind Doris, his wife of seventy seven years. He is also survived by his daughters Carolyn and Karen, two grandchildren and six great grandchildren. No memorial services have been scheduled at this time. Any memorial contributions will be welcomed at Seattle Children's Hospital in the name of great granddaughter Lillee Haynes.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 1, 2019
