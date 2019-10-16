Home

Louise A. Malm


1933 - 2019
Louise A. Malm Obituary
Louise A. Malm Louise A. Malm, 85, passed away October 1, 2019 at Woodland by Bonaventure in Lacey, Washington. She was born October 18, 1933 to Antone and Victoria (Dubinsky) Novak in Aberdeen, Washington. She grew up in the Winlock area and graduated from Catholic high school. Louise worked a variety of jobs, including as a waitress and for the State of Washington. She married Kenneth L. Malm and was a stay-at-home mom, raising their four children. She deeply loved being a wife and mother. The family lived in the Olympia area for many years and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Surviving Louise are her husband, Kenneth; children, Kendra Malm of Olympia, Karen of Dayton, Oregon, Anthony Malm of Tacoma, Washington, and Michael Malm; seven grandchildren; and brother, Ben Novak of Texas. Memorial services will be announced later. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 16, 2019
