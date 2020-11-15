L.W. "Bill" Bowman
November 28, 1934 - October 19, 2020
Olympia, Washington - L.W. "Bill" Bowman passed away October 19, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. He was born November 28, 1934, to Harold and Peggy (Leach) Bowman in Le Roy, New York. Bill resided in Lacey, Washington (12 years), and also in Utica, New York. He earned an AAS from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1955-1957), and married Jane Mosca on April 9, 1961, in Ballston Spa, New York.
Bill was very outgoing, service-oriented, and was always looking to help others. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, and The Salvation Army. He loved baseball, camping, the symphony and attending his grandchildren's soccer and basketball games, and their band concerts.
He is survived by his sons, Guy Bowman and his wife, Jennifer Walsh Bowman, and their children, Alexander and Zachary, of Olympia, and Steven Bowman of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his wife, Jane Bowman, who passed away April 8, 2011, in Lacey.
A Mass will take place Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 812 Bowker St. SE, Lacey, WA 98503.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
