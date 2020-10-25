Lynda Gee
February 24, 1949 - September 28, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Lynda Gee resident of Olympia, Washington passed away in her home on September 28, 2020. Born in Salt Lake, Utah to Helen Marguerite Warden (nee Henderson) and Reid O'Dell Garff.
Lynda was preceded in death by brothers David Neilson, Doug Neilson, Greg Warden, Reid Steven Garff and special aunt Peggy Henderson Jacobs.
Lynda is survived by partner Frankie Louise Schlender, sisters JoAnn Hunt, Jody Maki, brother Larry Neilson and step sister Catherine Sangster, children, Lyle Gee, Luke Gee, Christian Schlender, Cori Garcia Hansen, nine grandchildren, Brendan Gee; Kenny Reynolds, Jackson Rice, Trent Gee, Henry Rice, Audrey Gee, Johnathan Schlender, Zoe Schlender, and Estella Garcia Hansen, special cousins Beth Davis, Helen Sayler, and Jan Jacobs.
Lynda relocated in 1959 and grew up in Tumwater, Washington. She graduated from Tumwater High School in 1968. She attended the University of Washington. She returned to Tumwater and began work at the Department of Employment in Olympia, WA.
She met and married Loren Gee in 1972 and moved to Olympia. In 1984 she attended SPSCC. In 1986 she began working at State Parks in Olympia and retired in 2011.
At her request, no services will be held. There will be an online site where stories and favorite pictures may be viewed and uploaded to share. It will be available for a few months. The link is: https://www.forevermissed.com/memorial-sites-for-loved-ones
. Lynda's love for animals is well known. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: People for Animal Care & Kindness, 3411 6TH AVE STE B Tacoma WA 98406-5487. Condolences may be sent to the following address: Frankie Schlender 7400 Munn Lake Dr SE Tumwater, WA 98501.