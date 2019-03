Lynne Beck Hannon Lynne Beck Hannon was born in Burlington on February 17, 1929 and passed away at the age of 90, on February 26, 2019. Lynne was raised in Raymond, Washington. After attending secretarial school, she moved to Olympia where she worked for the Secretary of State's Office. Soon she met her husband, Jack. They married in 1951 and had two daughters. She later worked with Jack in the family business. After retirement, she and Jack loved their long winters in Palm Springs. Lynne enjoyed visits with family, activities at her retirement community, and was an avid reader. Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2007. She is survived by her daughters Stacey Lathrop (Chuck) and Becky Zopolis (Jim), two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her brother, Bob Beck. At her request, no services will be held. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary