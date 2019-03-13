|
Connor M. Wilcox Connor M. Wilcox, 21, passed away March 2, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. He was born October 17, 1997 to Darcy Eliason and Keith Wilcox in Austin, Texas. Connor was a student at The Evergreen State College, pursuing a degree in environmental science with a focus on ecology. He was brilliant, victorious, and compassionate. He was a great protector, and took care of everyone. He consistently propped us up and gave us hope. He was our champion. Connor is survived by his mother, Darcy Eliason of Olympia; sister, Brittany Wilcox of Centralia, Washington; grandparents, Leo and Barbara Eliason of Olympia; girlfriend, Tiana Barrios of Olympia; father, Keith Wilcox of Texas; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to mention. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1601 North Street, Olympia, WA 98501. Donations in Connor's memory may be made to . Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 13, 2019