Mabel Gordon Adkins Mabel Gordon Adkins died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Olympia, Washington, on October 12, 2019. She was born in Wayzata, Minnesota, on February 8, 1929, to Peggy Hamilton Emerson and Ralph Waldo Emerson. In 1942 she moved with her parents and siblings, Robin, Ralph and Mary, to Port Orchard, Washington, where she attended South Kitsap High School. She soon met George Whitney in Bremerton, where he was stationed in the Navy. A year later they were married in San Diego, then settled in Tacoma after the war. They had 3 children: Bruce, Scot , and Megan. The family moved to Olympia in 1967 and Mabel became secretary to the Executive Vice President of The Evergreen State College. Mabel moved to Seattle in 1978, where she graduated from Seattle University and began a career as an elementary school teacher. She married Seattle architect, James Adkins in 1981. In 2014, she retired and returned to Olympia. Mabel was a life-long Christian Scientist, participating as a church soloist and reader, and as a licensed practitioner. She was widely known for her joyous open heart. Family gatherings often included people and families from far outside the immediate circle, and she regularly made herself available to prisoners desiring spiritual support. She traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe and was avidly interested in the arts, especially music and dancing. Mabel is survived by her brother, Ralph, her three children, five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. The family would like to express profound thanks to Nick Magerl for his friendship and dedication to Mabel and the comfort he provided her during her last years.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 15, 2019