Madge Ellis Madge Ellis (Turner) 91 passed away at Panorama City ln Lacey, Washington on January 21,2020. She was born in Olympia on February 17, 1928 just minutes after her twin sister Mina Egolf (Turner) to parents Florence and Benford "Ben" Turner. A lifelong resident of Olympia Madge attended McLane School and was a member of Olympia High School Class of 1946. Her professional life was important to her. She was an employee of the Olympia Answering Service and Medical Exchange for more than thirty years rising to the position of manager and serving in that position for more than twenty of those years. ln 1980 Madge was honored as Businesswoman of the year by the Business and Professional Women of Thurston County. Madge was a member of the First Baptist Church of Olympia for over seventy years. She attended services, sang in the choir, served on many committees and was a pioneer of the feeding ministry in the early 1990s and remained involved until very recently "calling for cakes" for the Sunday evening meals. Madge is survived by her daughter Melodee (George), grandsons John and Matthew (Courtaney) great-grandson Marcus and many nieces and nephews who were very important and brought great joy to her life. In addition to family, Madge leaves behind many dear friends made over a lifetime in the Olympia area. She loved each one and delighted in the visits she received during her final days. She was preceded in death by her husband Bert, her parents Florence and Ben, brothers Earl, Pete, Bill and Warren and her twin sister Mina. ln lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Olympia Feeding Ministry. Madge's service will be held February 15, 2020 at 12:00noon at the First Baptist Church OIympia.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020