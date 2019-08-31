|
Magdalena Bowers Olympia resident Magdalena Bowers passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on 8/14/2019 at St. Peter Hospital, Lacey WA. She was born in Quito Ecuador on December 28, 1933 to Angel and Digna Davila. She attended school in Quito Ecuador. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, she is survived by her brother Eduardo Davila sister Elda Andrade, sons, Tony Varela, Michael Bowers, daughter Diane Hurd and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 12: 00 pm @ Evergreen Christian Community Church with lunch immediately following the service. Interment will be at Tahoma Nation-al Cemetery in Kent at the direction of Mills & Mills funeral home.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 31, 2019