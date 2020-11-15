Mal Monahan
February 7, 1933 - November 3, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Malachy (Mal) James Monahan, 87, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington on November 3, 2020 after a seven year battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. He was born in Maltpool, Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland on February 7, 1933 to John and Winifred (Glenn) Monahan. He was the youngest of three siblings. He was educated in Ireland and immigrated to the United States in the 1950s.
He married Mary (White) Monahan on June 2, 1973 in Missoula, Montana. Together they raised two daughters. He worked for Employment Security for 30 years ending his career working with the Washington State ServiceCorp. After he retired, he was the House Page Program Supervisor for a few years. He was a member of St. Michael's Parish for 40 years. He volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister and ministered to the Homebound. In addition to his volunteer work at St. Michael's, he was a dedicated Spiritual Care volunteer at St. Peter's Hospital.
He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed camping and hiking with his family, walking on the beach enjoying the sound of the ocean, and caring for his yard. He was an avid Seahawk, Mariner, Notre Dame football, and Gonzaga basketball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren and attending their many school, church, and sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary, daughters Maureen (Ken) Camp and Michelle (Mike) Doran, five grandchildren Connor, Keira, Michael, Collin, and John and many nieces and nephews in Ireland.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Winifred (Glenn), his sister Mary Winifred (Jack), and his brother Tom (Mary).
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Parish in Olympia. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the Mass is limited to invited guests. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be available at: https://www.youtube.com/c/SaintMichaelParish
A private burial will occur at Mills and Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice 4200 6th Ave SE Suite 201, Lacey, Washington 98503 or St. Michael's Catholic School 1204 11th Ave SE, Olympia, Washington 98501.