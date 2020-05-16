Marallyn Ruth Shincke Clingman Marallyn Ruth Shincke Clingman, 83, widow of Gordon B. Clingman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born in Seattle, the eldest daughter of the late Bertram E. Shincke and the late Ruth L. Swenson of Olympia, Washington. She worked as a computer operator for a California utility company for many years. She truly loved the arts, culture, and history. She lived in many cities, and traveled the world with her husband, family, and friends in her later years. She was always a supporter of the arts in every community she lived. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Wendi Sanchez and Connie Brown; sons, Scott Tunison and Richard Denny Jr.; step-children, Christine King and Bruce Clingman; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Bertram J. Shincke and a sister, Dianna Nett. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Shincke. There will be a service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to leukemia research at www.gifts.mdanderson.org Online condolences may be posted on her page at www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.
Published in The Olympian on May 16, 2020.