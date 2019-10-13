|
Marcia Jean Phelps Marcie, age 46, was born in Olympia on May 12, 1973. She died in Hilo, Hawaii on September 10, 2019. After high school she attended Clark Community College to become a florist. She moved to Hawaii with her sister in 2005. She loved it there and made many friends. She was a gentle soul who loved nature and her beautiful cat, Nohea (Handsome). She lived in the village of Volcano, on the Big Island. She was a former board member of Volcano Community Center and a member/ volunteer of the Cooper Center in Volcano. Survived by her parents Robert and Judy Phelps of Olympia, sister Chrissie (Dean Evans) of Volcano, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Olympia on Saturday, November 2nd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 13, 2019