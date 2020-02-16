|
|
Margaret A. Rusnak Margaret A. Rusnak passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born October 1, 1949, the daughter of Kenneth and Ruth Neilson, in Tacoma, Washington. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Tacoma with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Tacoma, Auburn, Sumner, Portland and Nisqually. She graduated in 1967 from Lincoln High School in Tacoma and attended Central Washington University where she met her husband Chet. She married Chester L. Rusnak in 1968 and eventually, over the years, they opened three SmokeStack Fireplace & Patio Shops in Olympia, Centralia and Tacoma. The business thrived for many years and together they won several cruise vacations from wood stove manufacturers. Margaret was an avid bowler in the Olympia area and enjoyed going to various tournaments in the western United States with her bowling team. She and Chet also loved dachshunds, raising several during their lifetime. Margaret is survived by her brother, Ken Neilson (sister-in-law, Pam); niece, Shannon Uhrich (husband, Joe); nephew, Brian Neilson (wife Tina); great-niece, Lauren Uhrich; great-nephews, Nick Uhrich, Samuel Neilson and Keegan Neilson; as well as numerous cousins. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Chet; her parents; and canine companions, Josie, Heidi, Emma and Katy. The family would like to acknowledge her special friend and neighbor, Richelle Glascock. During the last months of her life, she received love and excellent care at Alexandra's Adult Family Home in Olympia. A graveside service will be held at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis at a date and time yet to be decided. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020