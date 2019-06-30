Margaret M. Jekel After a long and happy life, Margaret "Margie" Jekel passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Jekel, and her eldest son, Stephen Jekel. Margie was born on March 13, 1925 to Dennis and Pearl (Gerou) King in Escanaba, Michigan. She graduated from West Allis, Wisconsin, Central High School in 1943. In June of 1943, she married Alex S. Jekel and began a career as a military wife for the next 24 years. During that time, she became the loving mother of nine children, Shari Cummins, Stephen Jekel, Chris Jekel, David (Barbara) Jekel, Peter (Linda) Jekel, Mary Stephens, Maggie (Bill) Jekel-Penn, Louise (Mike) Jones, and Suzanne (Jim) Justin. Margie would tell you that travelling with her husband and family to many places around the United States and Europe were the best times of her life. After military life, she settled into a career as a mother and matriarch of a mature family. She and Alex moved to Thurston County, living in both Lacey and Rainier. Margie was a devoted Catholic, a member of the St. Peter parish in Tenino and Sacred Heart parish in Lacey. Her most memorable experience was organizing and leading a trip for women at her church in Lakenheath, England to the shrine in Lourdes, France. She often spoke of the deep spiritual influence this had on her life. In addition to her nine children, Margie is survived by 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way. Her family and friends will remember Margie for her inexhaustible optimism and unending reservoir of compassion and love. It was often said that Margie found good in every person she met and a reason to find hope in every circumstance. All agree that there has never been a person who loved so deeply, provided encouragement and nurture with such abundance, and given so selflessly to those around her than Margie. Our world is, without a doubt, less at the passing of one who gave so much, and heaven is enriched at the return of such a bright and pure soul. Margie's life will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, 2019, 9:00 a.m., with a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to your local food bank or favorite charity in Margie's name. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019