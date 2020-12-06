Marguerite Holcomb

August 5, 1930 - November 14, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Marguerite Louise Holcomb, aka Mike, died at the age of 90, at Fieldstone Memory Care, Olympia, Washington.

Marguerite was a cheerful person, humble, kind of shy, loving, kind, loyal and honest as the day is long. She loved her family selflessly, caring for her parents and in-laws in their later years, and utterly devoted to her children. She was generous with her time and money, always helping friends, neighbors and charities. She volunteered in her church, and as treasurer for many years at Associated Ministries of Thurston County. Through her child-rearing years, she welcomed all the neighbor children as though they were her own, and in her 20+ years as a bank employee, she made it a habit to say at least one nice thing about every customer she served. Marguerite was loved and respected by everyone who knew her, and was the best friend and mother one could hope for. Words fail to express how much she is missed.

Born in Port Gamble, Washington to Ray R. DeFord and Marguerite (nee Cone) Marguerite was predeceased by husband, Lewis Holcomb and son, David, and is survived by married daughters Kathy Erlandson and Linda Sciaccotta, grandchildren Tanya and Jared, and great-grandsons Aiden and Whittaker. Because of the Covid pandemic, there will be no public service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store