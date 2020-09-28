Marian Lockhart

December 1, 1920 - September 1, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Marian "Monnie" Lockhart, 99, of Olympia, passed peacefully into God's embrace Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

She was born December 1, 1920 in Marysville, California to the late Franklin A. and Julia T. (Laney) Eastwood. Monnie proudly served during WWII in Hawaii as a WARD (Women's Air Raid Defense) in the Oahu Unit from 1943 - 1945. She met and married Harry W. Lockhart in 1946 in Alameda, California. She lived a full and active life: one complete with love, laughter, family, lifelong friendships, and golf (having played into her early 90's). Inspired by the work of Mother Teresa, she treated all with kindness and love.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Lockhart and his wife, Harriette Lockhart; daughter, Karen Lockhart; grandchildren, Christi and Hope Lockhart, Benjamin and Rosemary Reed; and great-grandchild, Keegan Butler.

The family wants to thank Gabriela's Adult Family Home for all the love and support they provided to Monnie and her family during her stay with them.

Memorials may be sent in Monnie's name to Children's Hospital.





