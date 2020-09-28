1/
Marian Lockhart
1920 - 2020
Marian Lockhart
December 1, 1920 - September 1, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Marian "Monnie" Lockhart, 99, of Olympia, passed peacefully into God's embrace Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
She was born December 1, 1920 in Marysville, California to the late Franklin A. and Julia T. (Laney) Eastwood. Monnie proudly served during WWII in Hawaii as a WARD (Women's Air Raid Defense) in the Oahu Unit from 1943 - 1945. She met and married Harry W. Lockhart in 1946 in Alameda, California. She lived a full and active life: one complete with love, laughter, family, lifelong friendships, and golf (having played into her early 90's). Inspired by the work of Mother Teresa, she treated all with kindness and love.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Lockhart and his wife, Harriette Lockhart; daughter, Karen Lockhart; grandchildren, Christi and Hope Lockhart, Benjamin and Rosemary Reed; and great-grandchild, Keegan Butler.
The family wants to thank Gabriela's Adult Family Home for all the love and support they provided to Monnie and her family during her stay with them.
Memorials may be sent in Monnie's name to Children's Hospital.


Published in The Olympian on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CADY CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME
8418 S 222ND ST
KENT, WA 98031
(253) 854-9672
Memories & Condolences
