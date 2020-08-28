1/
Marianne Fosbre
Marianne Fosbre Marianne Daurehøj Fosbre passed away peacefully in her Shelton home August 23rd, 2020. Growing up in Copenhagen, Denmark, Marianne loved going to the Tivoli gardens and visiting the Danish farms and countryside. She moved with her mother Annalise to Olympia in 1968 and worked as a Registered Nurse, a Business Owner, and an Investor. Marianne enjoyed her pets, creating art, and tending to her beautiful gardens throughout her life. She is survived by her two sons, Adam and Noah, and long time partner, Alex. The family will be having a small and private celebration of life.

Published in The Olympian on Aug. 28, 2020.
