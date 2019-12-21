Home

Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Colonial Estates Clubhouse
3700 14th Ave. SE
Olympia, WA
Marie Gile Michael


1932 - 2019
Marie Gile Michael Obituary
Marie Gile Michael Marie Gile Michael passed away Dec. 9, 2019 at Garden Court Memory Care in Olympia, Wash. She was born in Olympia on May 31, 1932 to Claude and Laura Gile (owners of Gile Blueberry Farm). She graduated from Olympia High School in 1950. Marie is survived by her son, Tim Michael and his wife, Sandy; daughters, Cheryl Morgan and Janette Michael; two grandsons; brother, Kenneth Gile; sisters, Jean Covington and Betty Van Vleck; and 14 nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Leon and Tiny; and sisters, Juanita Savage and Ann Osborne. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Colonial Estates Clubhouse, 3700 14th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501, followed by a light lunch. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 21, 2019
