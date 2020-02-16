|
Marilyn Anne Chartier Marilyn Anne Chartier, 67, of Yakima Washington passed away on January 10, 2020 in her home. She was born on January 10, 1953 to the late Lawrence and Lilly Chartier. She was one of 11 siblings and is survived by Phyllis Trog, Sandra Chartier, Eva Chartier, Dennis Chartier, Carla Thieme, and Joann Cook. Marilyn owned a house cleaning service, and was a loving and dedicated mother to her three children, Jena Chartier-Shepard, Sara Fennessy, and Jacob Shepard all from her previous marriage to Jay Shepard. Marilyn was also very proud of her four grandchildren, Deven Fennessy, Taryn Fennessy, Tsunami Acosta and Audrey Gauthier-Shepard. Marilyn is loved and missed by many family members and friends. There will be a celebration of life and potluck March 1, at Pelligrino's Event Center at 12pm. 5757 Littlerock RD SW Tumwater, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020