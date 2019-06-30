Home

Marilyn Coble Marilyn Jean (Ness) Coble, 90, of Olympia, Washington, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born the second of two children to Sigurd and Mary Ness on September 21, 1928 in Monrovia, California. She is survived by her older brother Charles (Bob) Ness, who lives on the family farm near Port Orchard, as well as her three children, Robert Coble (Olympia, WA), Janet Denhardt (Sacramento, CA), and Lisa Curtis (Suquamish, WA), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held in September. The family requests her friends not send flowers, and instead use the following link to leave a memory you would like to share about your time with Marilyn and read her full obituary: www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019
