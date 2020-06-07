Marita Capestany Herrera Marita Herrera, 95, died peacefully June 3, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born November 6, 1924 in Havana, Cuba, the oldest of Eusebio Capestany and Asuncion Arias' seven children. At four years of age, Marita began piano lessons at her maternal grandmother's music conservatory in Havana. She had natural talent and a good ear for music, and enjoyed playing piano her whole life. Marita met the love of her life, Rene J. Herrera, when she was in her teens. They met through the Catholic Youth Organization at their neighborhood church in La Vibora, Havana. Marita and Rene married on July 11, 1943 and had seven children. They celebrated 72 years of marriage in July 2015, a month prior to Rene's death in August 2015. Marita, Rene, and their seven children left Cuba in 1961 to escape Castro's communist regime. They settled in Olympia, Washington, and lived there until their deaths. Marita was a Spanish professor at Saint Martin's College, The Evergreen State College, and Saint Placid's High School. She also tutored and taught many private Spanish classes. For many years she was involved in volunteer activities through her church. The Catholic faith was very important to her and was a big part of her life. She volunteered and was involved with the disabled through Friendship Circle and the Faith and Light group at Saint Michael's Catholic church. With Rene, she administered the Eucharist to the sick, and was co-Coordinator of the Vietnamese Resettlement Program, also at St. Micheal's. Marita also played the piano every week for the residents at local convalescent facilities. Marita's life revolved around her large family. She is survived by her children, Rene E. Herrera, Eliana Vosberg, Pepe Herrera, Lourdes Collins, Esther Corcoran, Carlos Herrera, and Edward Herrera; sons and daughters-in-law, Rhonda McCunn, Gene Vosberg, Jean Herrera, Steve Collins, Ken Corcoran, and Annie Herrera; 14 grandchildren, plus numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Marita is also survived by two brothers, Adolfo (Raquel) Capestany, and Keo (Alicia) Capestany and one sister, M. Esther Capestany of Lima, Peru. She was predeceased by her loving husband Rene, and her brothers Edward Capestany, George Capestany, and Alberto (Joe) Capestany. Services will be held at a future date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Senior Services for South Sound. Please share your memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 7, 2020.