Marjorie Carolyn Craig

Marjorie Carolyn Craig Obituary
Marjorie Carolyn Craig Marjorie Carolyn Craig, 88, passed away May 5, 2019, in Olympia, Washington. She was born May 12, 1930, to Emil and Violet Carlson in Olympia. Marjorie graduated from Olympia High School in 1948 and married Jerry Craig on June 24, 1951, in Yuma, Arizona. She worked as the owner/manager of the Olympia Oyster House until it sold, followed by work with the Washington State House of Representatives. She loved cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was a dedicated Seattle Seahawks and Mariners fan watching every game. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Jeri Lynn Robertson of Santa Monica, California. and Sally Daniels (husband Gary) of Tumwater, Washington; daughter in law, Christine Christoff-Craig of Ollala, Washington; and son, Dennis Craig (wife DeLynn) of Olympia; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jerry; and son, Steven Craig. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Memorial Park in Tumwater, followed by a reception at the family home in Thompson Place. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on May 12, 2019
