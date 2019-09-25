|
|
Marjorie Susan Busack Marjorie Susan Busack, age 92, passed away on September 18, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at Alpine Way Senior Living Center in Shelton, WA. Marjorie Susan Beresford was born on January 26, 1927 in Oshkosh, WI, in a blinding snowstorm at 8:00 pm. Marge came out West to Oregon when she was a little girl, on the train, and residing in Toledo, OR, where her father was a class "A" lumber grader, and her mother, a telephone switchboard operator. Marjorie was a vivacious, loving patriotic person who loved everyone she met. Mother loved God, her family and country. During the war, she volunteered for Civil Defense, up in towers looking for enemy planes. After graduating high school in 1945, Marge attended Oregon State at Corvallis, OR, for a short time. She worked for WADOT for eight years, and the United Methodist Women's Hospital Auxiliary. In January 1946, she met her future husband Bill Busack. They were married November 1946. Marge enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing BINGO, ceramics, baking pies and cookies, especially chocolate chip cookies. Marge is preceded in death by Father, Gaylord Wood Beresford, mother; Lucille Marden Kirk Beresford, brother; Harold Beresford, husband; Bill Busack, her father in law and mother in law, Otto Gust Busack and Bertha Alvina Busack. While we weep and moan, we can guarantee that Marjorie is having a good time. Marge always had a wonderful time no matter where she was. When you get ready for sleep, and you lay your head on the pillow, just close your eyes and think of your mother. There will be a private ceremony and mother will be with the rest of the family at Restlawn Gardens in Salem, OR. Surviving family: Gary of Billings, MT; Scott (Beverly) Shelton, WA, Susan (Dan) Bannier, of Monroe, WA; Grandson Ian Busack, and great grandson Gavin, both of Auburn, WA. And best friends for over 80 years, Mrs. Donna Stapelton from Portland, OR.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 25, 2019