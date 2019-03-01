Mark Beckler Mark Beckler passed away on January 28, 2019. He was a man full of life, with a wonderful spirit, a huge smile, and a hearty laugh. He was funny, he was curious, and he loved nature. He spent many hours biking and hiking in the mountains and at the ocean. Mark celebrated his 70th Birthday on January 13, 2019. He left us too early. Mark's favorite place was the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge where he walked many miles during the 35 years he lived in Olympia, WA. He also loved to hike in Mount Rainier National Park and the Olympics and left many years of footprints there on his favorite trails. Mark grew up in Toledo, Ohio with his parents and four siblings, and graduated from Western Colorado University with a degree in accounting. He worked in Student Accounts at The Evergreen State College in Olympia WA for 30 years, retiring in 2003. In 2008, he moved to Walla Walla to experience new adventures. Mark enjoyed the various sports and musical events that Walla Walla's university and colleges have to offer. Mark enjoyed playing volleyball, tennis, and his latest sport, pickleball. Mark loved riding his bike and hiking the Mill Creek and Bennington Lake trails. His favorite quiet place was the Whitman Mission. He was a regular volunteer in the Cancer Center at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, and was a generous supporter of the YWCA. Mark's feline family, Copperfield and Kiddo, his siblings Chris, Amy, Laurie and Will in Toledo and his many friends in Olympia and Walla Walla are left with wonderful memories of Mark and will miss him. Mark's parents Caroline and Bill preceded him in death. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary