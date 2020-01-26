|
Mark Bernard Thomas Mark Bernard Thomas 67 died December 28, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1952 in San Diego CA., to Grover and Beatrice Thomas. After long and fulfilling carrier at PSE as a service lineman, Mark retired in 2017. There will be celebration of life for Mark on February 29, 2020 at the Thurston County Posse Grange Hall at 2:00PM. The address is 5949 Maytown RD SW Olympia WA 98512. To view full obituary please visit www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 26, 2020