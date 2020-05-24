Mark Garrard Collins Mark Garrard Collins was born December 14, 1961 in the old Saint Pete's Hospital to Gail Garrard Collins and Gary Collins. Although Mark traveled to other parts of the world, he chose to live in Olympia all of his fifty-eight years. He died April 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by his three beloved sons. Mark was married twice: to Karen Vargas and then to Shanna McBride, mother of his children: Crispin, Mackie and Ben. The boys lovingly cared for their dad during his short illness. Mark's working life began as a bartender during his Evergreen State College student years. As he had perfected his defensive talents, he then went on to become a guard at Green Hill Correctional facility in Chehalis. It was during this time that Mark began volunteering at Safeplace, a local advocacy agency and realized what became his life's work: helping others. After a brief, ill-fated stint as a used car salesman, Mark became employed by the State of Washington as a social worker. Mark's first experience was with the Child Protective Service in Aberdeen, then with Adult Protective Service back in Olympia and finally, for the past fourteen years with the State Office of Public Defense. At the end of his life, Mark and his family were warmed by the out-pouring of love and admiration expressed by his former professional associates and friends. The two loves of his life were his three boys and his job: working with his clients, their children and other social workers and attorneys. He often said he would do his job for free! Mark loved history especially the years of the two World Wars. He was an avid Seahawks fan and would gather family and friends to eat, yell and curse at each game played out in his living room. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Collins. He is survived by his mother, Gail Garrard, sons Crispin, Mackie and Ben Collins. His sister, Michelle Ashley-Cole, acquired sisters: Anna Schlecht and Linda Nordgulen, step-mother, Hazel Collins and favorite cat, Lovey. Mark was an amazing person who touched lives, righted wrongs and lifted hearts. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.



