Mark Hand Herrmann June 20, 1961 - July 1, 2020 Seattle , Washington - Mark Hand Herrmann, born June 20, 1961, and a long-time resident of Seattle, went to be with his Heavenly Father in July 2020. Mark was well-loved by many. He was a beloved son, an admired brother, and a loyal friend to those who knew him. The Herrmann, Stover, and Sandeno families would like to thank those at Bethany Presbyterian Church on Queen Anne who came along side Mark to love and encourage him over the past several years. They would also like to share the words below written by a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Wednesday Night Dinner community: A beloved member of our Wednesday Night Dinner community passed away unexpectedly in early July at age 59; the cause of death is unknown. Mark died in his beloved apartment on Capitol Hill which had been his home for the last 20 months. Mark was a kind soul, sometimes masked by his rough Irish exterior. He often informed Janet Moore, our former director, of people who had a need that he thought the church could help with! He was usually right. Mark was well liked by people and looked out for many folks at the dinner. He worked construction and fished in Alaska. He is survived by 2 sisters, his father, and several nieces and nephews. A highpoint for Mark was getting into his sweet large studio apartment after waiting for 4 years. Bethany friends helped him furnish the apartment and he absolutely loved it after living outside for many years. He kept in regular contact with 3 friends from Bethany and worked for two of them on a semi-regular basis. He told us that he understood and lived by the truth that "God so loved Mark that He gave Jesus." We have been saddened to hear of Mark's passing but trust him into God's sure mercy.

