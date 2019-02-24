Mark L. Callender Mark Callender, age 90, passed away on February 8, 2019 after a short illness. He was born May 16, 1928 in Prairie View, Kansas to Jim and Nettie Callender. The family moved to Oregon when he was three. He was the middle of three boys, the eldest Jimmy and the younger Jay. Mark graduated from Forest Grove High School in 1948. He served 3.5 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He went on to earn a Master of Science from Oregon State University in 1958. Mark married Marylin Fields on October 25, 1952 in Moses Lake Washington. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Mark was a remarkable school teacher, teaching hundreds of students in the Olympia area for over 20 years. He and Marylin travelled extensively, especially in the years after retiring. Mark was a voracious reader, loved history, his friends and family, old engines and cars, and a good garage sale! Another passion of his was trivia, and he took immense joy in playing until the end. He is survived by his loving wife, Marylin; sons, Robin (spouse, Caroline), Scott; daughter, Renee (spouse, Chris); two grandsons; and brother, Jay Callender (spouse, Judy). Mark will be missed dearly by his loved ones and countless friends and former students. A private family memorial is planned. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary