Mark Lamont Higbee Mark Lamont Higbee passed into the presence of the Lord Nov 2, 2019 after struggling with cancer. He was born Oct 12, 1954 to Robert and Marilyn Higbee in Fort Leavenworth, KS. As he grew up, his family was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone, Washington DC, Hawaii, and finally Olympia. Mark worked in the hospitality industry as a night auditor and hotel manager at several hotels. After his father's death, he became his brother Jeff's caregiver until his death in 2014. Mark then moved to University Place. Mark had a great sense of humor, loved sports, music, and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sisters, Candia Franklin and Diana Neely; his nieces and nephews, Jason, Chantel, Jonte, John, Alex, Marilyn, Heather, Aaron, Karl, Aidan and Katelyn. He is also survived by his ex-wife Deanna Moore and stepson Ken Johnson. A special thank-you to Heather and Jonte for their their care and compassion. The family wishes to thank Cottesmore of Life Care and Hospice. A private family service is planned.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019