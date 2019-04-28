|
Marla Perrott 9/16/1938 - 4/14/2019 Marla was proceeded in death by parents Harley and Abby McWilliams and her brother Bill. She is survived by the love of her life Joe J. Perrott, children Doretta (Tom) Cline, Joe L. Perrott, Cindy Neese, Lori Kelly, Kim (Demar) Holtz and Terry (Kathy) Perrott. Marla has 20 grand children, 26 great grand children and 5 great great grand children. Services, followed by a dessert reception will be held on May 4, 2019, at the Shelton Christian Church, 115 West Arcadia Ave., Shelton, WA. from 1-3p. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Primrose Guild, c/o Seattle Children's Hospital Research Foundation, M/S S-200, P O Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 28, 2019