Martin Antons

Martin Antons Obituary
Martin Antons Martin died at Providence Hospital on June 17th from complications of a stroke at 86. He was in the Army for 30 years and served in Vietnam and Korea. After retirement he was a contractor, antique dealer and collector. He was a vendor at Lighthouse Antiques and a member of the Olympia Philatelic Society. Martin is survived by wife Eve, son Michael and daughter Diana. A graveside military service will be arranged by Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019
