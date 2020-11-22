Mary A. Moore
March 15, 1934 - November 14, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Mary Alice (Goldsby) Moore, 86, passed away at home. She lived her entire life in Thurston County.
Mary is survived by Larry, her husband of 70 years and the love of her life; her children Theresa (Martin), Michael (Cheryl), and Karen (Greg); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a loving extended family.
Please read more about Mary's life online at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/tacoma-wa/mary-moore-9904831
and share memories if you knew her.
A celebration of life will take place next year when the sun is shining.