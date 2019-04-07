Mary Alida Cowley Lousteau 1934-2019 Mary Lousteau departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 85. She died peacefully in her sleep at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA with immediate family at her bedside. Mary was born in Mobile, AL on January 13, 1934 and was the only child of Loyd Thomas Cowley and Julia Emma Parker. Mary married Gordon Jerome Lousteau in June of 1954 and became a resident of Norco, LA and later New Orleans, LA. She moved to the Seattle area in 1973 and eventually settled in Lacey, WA where she lived until her passing. Mary is survived by her five children, Gordon Jerome Lousteau, Jr. of New Orleans, LA, John Loyd Lousteau of Florida, Loyd Marie Lousteau of Sacramento, CA, Mary Jeanne Lousteau Ford of Renton, WA and David Joseph Lousteau of Lacey, Washington. In addition, "Gran Mamie" is survived by six grandchildren, Lindy Lousteau, Audrey Wood, Taylor Wood, Julia Maples, Brianna Lousteau and Ian Lousteau. Mary graduated with the Class of 1951 from Bishop Toolen High School in Mobile, AL. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Social Services, Magna Cum Laude, from Seattle University in August of 1984, and went on to receive her Master of Arts from the University of Alabama shortly thereafter. Mary then started her own company and worked as a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist for many years. Mary was a very talented pianist and enjoyed playing the piano her entire life. She also loved working in her garden, especially growing roses, and had quite a green thumb. Mary loved traveling and spent many winters in Mesa, Arizona. She was an avid bridge player and will also be remembered for her culinary talent and love of life. Mary was a lifelong animal lover and was rarely seen without her loyal companion, Duncan. We miss her deeply. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary