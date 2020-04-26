Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pontious
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anita Pontious

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anita Pontious Obituary
Mary Anita Pontious Mary Anita "Peggy" Pontious, 95, passed away April 4, 2020, in Lacey, Wash. She was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Long Beach, Calif. to Jerome Trenton Chamberlin and Esther (Dobbins) Chamberlin. She is survived by daughters, Susan Pontious and Teri (Pontious) Poff; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and loving extended family. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Franklin Pointious. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -