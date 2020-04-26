|
|
Mary Anita Pontious Mary Anita "Peggy" Pontious, 95, passed away April 4, 2020, in Lacey, Wash. She was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Long Beach, Calif. to Jerome Trenton Chamberlin and Esther (Dobbins) Chamberlin. She is survived by daughters, Susan Pontious and Teri (Pontious) Poff; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and loving extended family. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Franklin Pointious. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2020