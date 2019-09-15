|
Mary Catherine (Stremel) Nylund Mary Catherine (Cathy) Nylund passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29, 2019. She was 86 years old. Cathy was born on May 1, 1933 to Jacob and Anne (Westhoff) Stremel in Girard, Kansas. She was the 2nd child. Cathy married Bernard Dean Glassburn in Eureka Springs, Arkansas on February 3, 1952. The couple moved to Olympia, Washington where they had 4 children: Colleen, Pamela, William (Bill), and Mary Lee. Bernard passed away March 1957. In April 1961 Cathy married Kenneth (Kenny) Nylund. They had 2 children: John and Alydia. They later divorced. Cathy worked for many years as a custodian in both Washington and Arizona and in her later years as a security officer in Tacoma Washington. Preceding her in death are her brother Raymond Joseph Stremel (1944), her husband Bernard Dean Glassburn (1957), her son John Nylund (1983), her daughter Mary Lee (2014) and grandson Wesley Vander Veer in 2003. Survivors include her three daughters and one son, Colleen, Pamela, Alydia and Bill. She leaves behind her beloved brother Jake Stremel of Great Bend, Kansas, her niece, Rita Honc of Lacey, Washington, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park, Genesis, in Tacoma for the excellent care and the love shown to Cathy for nearly 2- and one-half years. Their dedication and care will never be forgotten. Cathy's ashes will be interred beside her husband Bernard Dean Glassburn at Odd Fellows Memorial Park in Tumwater, Washington. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019